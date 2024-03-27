Skills-Based Hiring: A Game-Changer Or Barrier For Black Women In Healthcare?

Nurse taking blood pressure of a patient at home

In a revolutionary new world marked by the arrival of AI, an endemic pandemic, and post-2020 DEI backlash, forecasting the future of work is exceedingly complex. For marginalized groups, the precariousness is heightened. In the uncertain terrain of the future of work, ZipRecruiter’s 2024 Labor Market Outlook delivers, analysis on emerging workplace trends, among them, the prominence of skills-based hiring.

Skills-based hiring aims to level the playing field by evaluating candidates based on their abilities rather than conventional qualifications. Put simply, it is a hiring approach that prioritizes a candidate’s specific skills, both hard and soft, over traditional markers such as education or work history. According to recent data, this transformative shift is gaining momentum, with 76% of employers now incorporating it into their recruitment and hiring practices.

The relaxing of conventional standards is enabled largely by cutting-edge technologies, primarily generative AI-enabled tools. “We’re seeing employers focus a lot more on soft skills. They realize that perhaps they can train people and give them the technical skills more easily now with online tools,” ZipRecruiter’s Chief Economist, Julia Pollak, told ESSENCE. “In study after study, generative AI tools have been shown to increase productivity the most for the least skilled, least experienced workers.”

Pollak, who oversaw the creation of ZipRecruiter’s report, views the skills based hiring trend optimistically. “It could lead to employers reducing barriers to entry and reducing job requirements to welcome in workers who are capable but perhaps don’t meet the traditional profile,” she said. DEI expert Lauren Wesley Wilson agrees: “Skills-based hiring aids in mitigating hiring biases.” Further, she says, it could particularly benefit Black women candidates, creating a positive ripple effect in workplaces. “Once hired, Black women can further progress and attain leadership positions, paving the way to recruit the next generation of diverse talent,” Wilson told ESSENCE.

Still, for Black women who over-index in the healthcare field, there are valid concerns about whether the emerging trend will truly create more equitable opportunities as promised, or introduce new barriers in the future of work.

As part of an ongoing series dedicated to empowering Black women and delving into the effects of workplace trends, we examined the potential consequences of skills-based hiring within the healthcare sector, a field explicitly identified in the report.

The Promise of Inclusivity Through Skills-Based Hiring

For Black women, the proposed benefits of skills-based hiring could mean a departure from traditional gatekeeping mechanisms that adversely effect career advancement for marginalized groups. Skills-based hiring, if implemented ethically, has the potential to recognize and reward the talents and skills Black women bring to the table, irrespective of conventional educational paths. It’s an unequivocal win, at least in theory; but theory and practice are two different things.

Skills-Based Hiring: A Paradigm Shift with Inherent Challenges

Skills-based hiring represents a paradigm shift in recruitment strategies, shifting weight from conventional metrics like education and work history and opting for a more nuanced evaluation of a candidate’s capabilities. The approach prioritizes hard and soft skills alongside personality traits and cognitive abilities. While this model is hailed as a potential game-changer, the subjective nature of evaluating soft skills and personality traits, integral to skills-based hiring, could be impacted by unconscious bias across cultural lines. The practical implementation of skills-based hiring demands careful consideration of these subjective aspects.

Black women and other marginalized groups recognize the frequent incongruity of promise vs practice of corporate diversity and inclusion pledges. If skills-based hiring becomes the norm, new criteria could impede Black women’s progress within the healthcare field, where their advancement is already challenged despite substantial investments in credentialing and education. The historical context of exclusion in corporate America complicates the evaluation of skills-based hiring. Black women may fear disguised backlash from organizations, tightening gatekeeping while touting inclusivity.

A Path of Cautious Optimism for Black Women

If skills-based hiring truly brings inclusivity and positive change, great. But, if it is a goal-post shifter to change the rules of corporate engagement, Black women should come prepared to play a new game. It’s crucial for Black women to equip themselves with the skills to navigate changing trends.

Continuous learning, especially mastering artificial intelligence (AI), sets candidates apart. Given the novelty of AI, acquiring proficiency enhances resumes and can lead to Subject Matter Expert (SME) status, boosting professional recognition and actively participating in upskilling positions Black women as valuable contributors, regardless of evolving hiring methods.

As the workforce evolves, it is crucial for organizations, policymakers, and individuals to collaboratively ensure that skills-based hiring lives up to its promise of fostering inclusivity. Only through intentional efforts and open dialogue can we truly shape a future where opportunities are equitable for all.

Acknowledging the value of traditional qualifications, Wilson aptly emphasizes, “Understanding that skills-based hiring doesn’t negate the validity of degrees and overlook those with traditional qualifications and credentials, it could provide a racially diverse talent pool.” This perspective highlights that skill-based hiring can complement and not negate Black women’s credentials, serving as a pathway to opening doors for broader workplace participation while allowing organizations to embrace a diverse range of qualifications.