Shoestring Budget, Big Results: Your Guide To DIY PR At ESSENCE Festival Of Culture

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 03: Guests attend ESSENCE Family Day™: The Block Party at The 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture™on July 03, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

The countdown is on. You’ve got your tickets to ESSENCE Fest, and you’re ready to get it in. But for you, the summer turnup is about more than epic concerts, enviable posts, and memory-making with friends. Your mission is dual: You came to slay and handle your business.

Whether you’re the solopreneur of a fire apparel brand, a traveling beauty service, or the maker of a handcrafted balm that defies New Orleans humidity and lays edges to the gods, the ESSENCE Festival of Culture is a potential goldmine for Black women in business. That was certainly the case for DMV-based fashion entrepreneur Jody Davis. After over 25 years quietly crafting unique and vibrant designs for Baltimore’s Black elite, Davis shared: “It wasn’t until I participated in the ESSENCE Festival that everything truly began to take off.” Her brand grew exponentially by word-of-mouth marketing through the garments sold and connections made at the event.

Last year, Davis made headlines when she dressed Maryland First Lady Dawn Flythe Moore in a winter white couture caped dress for the inauguration of her husband, Wes Moore, as Maryland’s first African American Governor. Garnering social media buzz and praise from the likes of Oprah, Davis described the event as thrilling. However, she still maintains that her business’s most enduring boost came from the community of Black women at the ESSENCE Festival of Culture. I have clients I’m still shipping stuff to across the country that I met at the ESSENCE Festival,” Davis shared in an earlier interview. It’s a testament to the power of support in sisterhood.

This year’s celebration of culture, music, and empowerment is set to draw thousands of attendees for the 30th anniversary event. The ESSENCE Festival of Culture is the perfect platform to showcase your brand. But how do you make an impact without a booth and without spending a fortune? Fear not—with a bit of DIY PR magic, enterprising solopreneurs of all levels can make a big splash at the ESSENCE Festival while gaining incredible exposure.

Festival Hustle: Turn Connections into Customers

The power of face-to-face interaction is priceless, and there’s no place like ESSENCE Fest to leverage that power. Keep your product handy as you move from brunch events to concerts and kickbacks. When the opportunity naturally arises, share your brand.

Make the most of the moment by showcasing how your product or service enhances or complements their festival experience. Let’s say you’re a nail tech. See our good sis in line with the freshly broken nail? Seize the moment, QR Code Queen! Run that scan and schedule service right then and there.

By demonstrating your passion and connecting on a personal level, you’ll leave a lasting impression and potentially gain a loyal customer for life.

Attention Aunties and Nieces: Print Still Matters at ESSENCE Fest

Despite the increasing reliance on digital communication, printed materials like business cards are still relevant at the event. Remember, the ESSENCE Festival is a multigenerational mecca. The aunties and the nieces will be out.

Preparing marketing materials before the ESSENCE Festival is essential for maximizing your brand’s impact. Business cards and flyers remain as relevant as social media and QR codes for extending your brand’s reach beyond the festival grounds. Incorporate your logo, brand colors, and fonts to maintain a cohesive and recognizable presence, reinforcing brand recognition among festival-goers.

Think Outside the Booth!

Festivals like ESSENCE are all about experiences and connections. While having a booth is ideal, there are still plenty of ways to get your brand noticed without one. Some creative alternatives include partnering with local boutiques, salons, or cafes to showcase your products or offer special promotions during the festival weekend.

This approach allows you to tap into existing foot traffic and reach potential customers in a more intimate setting. By thinking creatively and exploring alternative avenues for promotion, you can effectively connect with festival-goers and maximize your brand’s visibility around the event.

Festival Discounts: Attract Attention With Unmissable Deals

Festival-goers love a good deal, and offering special promotions or discounts for ESSENCE Festival attendees can draw significant attention to your brand. Create exclusive festival-only deals, such as limited-time discounts, bundle offers, or gifts with purchase. Advertise these specials on your social media channels, through email newsletters, and with eye-catching flyers distributed around the festival area.

Additionally, consider collaborating with influencers or other brands attending the festival to amplify your offers. It not only enhances your reach but also creates a sense of urgency and excitement around your products or services. Offering attractive festival specials or discounts can drive traffic, increase sales, and leave a lasting impression on potential customers.

Micro-Influencers, Macro-Impact: Collaborate Your Way To Success

Influencers hold significant sway in today’s digital landscape, and collaborating with them can exponentially increase your brand’s visibility at the ESSENCE Festival. Identify influencers who align with your brand’s values and aesthetics and reach out to propose partnerships for the event. Whether attending the festival or promoting it online, influencers can help introduce your brand to their dedicated followers.

Consider offering influencers free products or services in exchange for social media posts, reviews, or live demonstrations. Hosting a joint giveaway with an influencer can also drive engagement and attract new followers to your brand. By leveraging the influence and reach of these critical personalities, you can create buzz, build credibility, and connect with a broader audience meaningfully.

Score Local Love: Get Your Brand on the News

Gaining media coverage can significantly amplify your brand’s presence at the ESSENCE Festival. Local media outlets are always looking for exciting stories and unique angles to cover during events. Reach out to local newspapers, radio stations, and TV channels with a compelling pitch about your brand and its participation in the festival.

Prepare a press release highlighting your brand’s story, your unique offerings, and any special promotions or events you’re hosting during the festival weekend. Include high-quality images and engaging narratives emphasizing how your brand aligns with the festival’s celebration of Black culture and entrepreneurship. Local media coverage raises awareness and adds credibility to your business, helping you reach a wider audience and potentially attracting more customers.

By engaging with attendees, offering festival-specific specials, and leveraging collaborations and local media, you can showcase your brand and make a splash on a limited budget. Now, get out there, have fun, connect, and spread the word about your brand!