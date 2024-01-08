Sherrexcia Rolle Is The First Woman To Be Named President & CEO Of Western Air

Photograph of Sherrexcia Rexy Rolle, President & CEO of Western Air. Rexy previously served as VP of Operations & General Counsel for the past 9 years.

Western Air, the largest privately owned airline in The Bahamas, has just made history.

The company has announced the appointment of Sherrexcia “Rexy” Rolle, Esq. as President, CEO & Accountable Manager, making her a part of just 8% of women airline CEOs. Rexy said she aims to set her sights on the customer, the operation and the mission of Western Air.

“Customers matter most and we are here to serve from check-in to landing and beyond,” news release. “Passengers motivate our growth and innovation. However, our core mission remains the same; to provide safe, quality, affordable, efficient air service. We believe travel should be easy & no pressure. Hence, our tickets are usable for one year with no change or cancellation fees, ever. I thank God and I thank our hard working, talented team for their commitment to the service we provide. Each person plays a part.”

Her father, Rex Rolle founded the company in 2000 and has led operations to grow the family businesses into an entity that holds the best on-time record in the region. “Rexy is deeply committed to the service we offer passengers,” he said in a news release. “She’s hands on. For years, her role has been all encompassing, overseeing the day-to-day operations and the legal & regulatory affairs of the airline. We know she will continue to work hard to enhance and develop the Western Air experience for passengers.”

For more than 15 years, she had served as a leader in airline operation, and served as VP of Operations & General Counsel for the past nine.