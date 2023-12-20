Olympic Gold Medalist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Lands Major Endorsement Deal With Richard Mille

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is making moves on and off the track.

The Olympic Gold Medal-winning running athlete recently announced her partnership with Richard Mille, one of the most respect watchmakers in the world that boasts models that commad $825,000/watch.

“It’s about pushing barriers,” she said in a news release. “People have always told me what I could or couldn’t do, I wanted to be part of a brand that knows about timing and where age doesn’t limit your progress. At the end of the day, we have the same vision as it pertains to our legacy. What we want to achieve is timeless.”

As Complex points out, Fraser-Pryce is among a respected collective of track-and-field athletes that have worked with the brand, including Qatari high jumper Mutaaz Barshim, Belgian heptathlete Nafissatou Thiam, and South African sprinters Akani Simbine and Wayde van Niekerk.

“Shelly-Ann is not only a World Champion”, says Amanda Mille, brand and partnerships director of Richard Mille in a news release. “She is a strong woman who combines this with being a mother. As if that wasn’t already enough, she finds the energy for her charity work and this all-round commitment totally reflects our values.”

Fraser-Pryce adds: “We athletes don’t get to where we are by ourselves. There are so many people whose shoulders I have stood on, who have believed in me along the way. It’s not the I but the we.” Being part of a whole comes out most of all when she’s representing her country, Jamaica. “You feel a whole nation pulling you over the line.”

Fraser-Pryce is seen modeling the RM 07-04 Automatic Sport in promotional images a part of a wider campaign for the brand.

“It’s timeless,” she says. “It ties into each person, it owns you whenever you wear it. That’s what I want, the perfect synergy, as if I’m wearing nothing.”