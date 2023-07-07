Serena Williams’ Daughter, Olympia, Is Now The Youngest Owner Of Two Sports Teams

Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr is set to be one very rich little girl.

The daughter of Serena Williams and Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian, Olympia is now the owner of two major sports teams at the age of five. Under the guidance of her mega-successful parents, she began investing in women’s soccer team Angel City FC when she was 2.

Now, she’s reportedly part-owner of The Los Angeles Golf Club, a team a part of the tech-infused golf league, TGL.

“Announcing my fellow co-owner of @wearelagc… @olympiaohanian! Olympia is the youngest owner in professional sports (@weareangelcity) and is now the youngest 2-team owner in professional sports. She’ll be joined by her future sibling,” Alexis wrote on Instagram.

Serena and Alexis Ohanian Sr. are pregnant with their second child, implied they will also ensure their unborn child will have partial ownership as well.

Like their mother, the children are set to be savvy figures in business.

While simultaneously winning 23-time Grand Slams, she also runs Serena Ventures, which raised $111 million funding round this year among her many other business endeavors. The VC firm funnels investment dollars to startups headed up underrepresented founders (comprised of 76% of its portfolio), which include Black women, a long overlooked group in VC circles.

“I launched Serena Ventures with the mission of giving opportunities to founders across an array of industries,” Williams said in her announcement on Instagram back in 2019.