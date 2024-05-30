Serena Williams Is Now A Co-Owner Of Michael Jordan’s Cincoro Tequila Brand

What do you get when two GOATs walk into a distillery? A big business deal.

Serena Williams has joined Michael Jordan as a co-owner of his Cincoro Tequila brand. Williams joins MLB Hall of Famer Derek Jeter, professional golf champions Dustin Johnson and Keegan Bradley, DraftKings Inc. co-founders Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman as an investor.

“Cincoro has always been special to me because of the authentic friendships we’ve established around enjoying Cincoro and spending time together, designing it, experiencing it, and tasting it. We are constantly striving for greatness,” Jordan stated in a news release shared with ESSENCE. “And now that we’re welcoming in some of my closest friends to the business, I’m looking forward to this next era of Cincoro alongside this all-star team.”

Cincoro Tequila began in 2019 when five NBA stars joined forces to create the brand; Jeanie Buss of the Los Angeles Lakers, Wes Edens of the Milwaukee Bucks, Emilia Fazzalari and Wyc Grousbeck of the Boston Celtics, and Michael Jordan.

“Being part of Cincoro isn’t just about business—it’s about championing a legacy of greatness. I love Cincoro. Just as I’ve strived for excellence on the court, I recognize the dedication and drive behind Cincoro and I’m thrilled to be part of the team,” Williams shared in a news release.

“Michael introduced me to the brand, and I’ve been an avid fan of Cincoro Extra Añejo since it launched in 2019. I’m honored to support Cincoro in its next era,” said MLB Hall of Famer, Derek Jeter in a news release.

The tequila industry is a hot one, as sales continue to outpace other alcohol categories and unsurprisingly, the sector is attracting lots of flashy names.

As previously reported by ESSENCE, everyone from Kevin Hart to LeBron James has thrown their hat in the tequila-making ring.

“Cincoro Tequila embodies greatness, and I love it,” stated professional golfer Dustin Johnson. “I couldn’t be more excited to be a member of Team Cincoro, alongside all these exceptional athletes, and leaders in their fields.”