Move Over Teens—Seniors Are Increasingly Applying For Entry Level Jobs

Usually, entry-level positions have been relegated to early careerists, like high school or college students. But according to new data, employers have seen more a more seasoned applicant pool going out for these roles lately.

Per a new report Express Employment Professionals that analyzed survey results they’d commissioned, about 79% of employer respondents said they’d seen more older applicants for such roles as compared with three years ago. And apparently, they don’t think that’s a bad thing at all.

60% of the surveyed hiring managers said they have a preference for older candidates over younger ones for entry-level positions.

“We need responsible workers who have the work ethic,” Mike Nolfo, a franchise owner with Express Employment Professionals, said in a statement. “Skillsets are easier to train, but work ethic and the importance of work is the priority right now.”

He adds: “Companies are looking for reliable talent, and they will pay more for that right now,” he said. “Oftentimes, companies are creating positions based on the applicant, not the current job opening.”

With that, some respondents said agree full-time positions are more plentiful and clients are desperate for mid-level candidates, per a news release.

“Absolutely mid-level,” Nolfo said in a response to question from HR Dive about which skill level is most desired. “With the minimum wage going up, there is wage compression between entry-level and mid-level. They are seeing more value with mid-level talent that have both hard and soft skills.”