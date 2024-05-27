Black Woman-Owned STEM Non-Profit Builds Four-Story STEM Hub in Miami

Junior high school age, African American teenage girl works on building a robot in technology class in school classroom setting. STEM topics.

A passionate advocate for the advancement of equity in tech just received millions of dollars to further her mission, and it manifested into a state-of-the-art STEM hub.

Anike Sakariyawo, founder of S.E.E.K. Foundation, Inc. received $4,000,000 in funding from the state of Florida has recently announced the launch SMART Tech Health Hub project in Opa-Locka, per a news release shared with ESSENCE. The four-story property will provide underserved families with resources to enter the STEM workforce and basic essential health services.

“The partnership with the Miami Foundation’s Digital Equity Collective program has been pivotal in advancing this initiative,” says Founder of SEEK Foundation, Inc., Anike Sakariyawo in a statement. “We are looking to provide Opa-Locka community members of all ages access to educational resources and pathways to STEM careers to children and adults, and a space to innovate and follow individual curiosity.”

Per Sakariyawo, the Smart Tech Health Hub aims to long fill a void long felt in the city Opa-Locka since the community has no high school or technical facility.

As previously reported by ESSENCE, Black children are interested in careers in STEM, but access gaps make it a bit harder for their dreams to become a reality. A 2024 report from tech skills platform YouScience® and Black Girls Do STEM, found that there are significant career exposure gap exists due to underrepresentation in STEM careers, not a lack of interest from Black children. Sakariyawo alludes to being well aware of this and plans to expand her reach in providing wraparound resources to create tech workforce pathways for underserved families.

“We are looking to partner with local public health entities, county health departments and federally qualified health centers,” says Sakariyawo, who also shared in a news release that the center aims to be fully open and functional by December 2026.

More information can be found at https://seekedu.org.