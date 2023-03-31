Secret Deodorant Launches Initiative For Women to Achieve Financial Fitness 

Secret Deodorant is known for helping us confidently (and freshly) move through the world. Now, they want to instill that same esteem into our financial futures.

Ahead of Financial Literacy Month this April, the personal care company introduced a multi-year financial empowerment initiative that starts by providing 1 million young women with access to in-depth financial courses and female-led training resources.

In a news release shared with ESSENCE, the initiative officially kicked off yesterday at the New York Stock Exchange in partnership with Seneca Women.

“As part of Secret’s continued efforts to uplift women, we hope to spark a conversation about financial well-being and provide tools for financial literacy and education,” said Kate DiCarlo, Senior Communications Director, Personal Care Portfolio, Procter & Gamble in a statement. “Secret is proud to partner with a diverse group of women to lend their financial expertise to this initiative.”

Secret enlisted the help of renowned multicultural financial experts to support their financial empowerment mission—the advisory board includes Berna Anat: Financial educator and author of “Money Out Loud – All the Financial Stuff No One Taught Us,” helping BIPOC and first-gen folks feel seen in the money world, Carmen Perez: Creator of MUCH budgeting app, helping individuals manage their money and paychecks, Giovanna Gonzalez: Founder of The First Gen Mentor, helping first-generation students and young professionals of color entering the workplace to confidently manage their money, Jamila Souffrant: Founder of Journey to Launch, helping individuals launch into financial freedom and Marsha Barnes: CEO and founder of The Finance Bar Members Club, helping individuals start their journey to financial wellness.

“I understand how imperative it is to be well-versed in the world of finances. From understanding how to get your first credit card, student loans, to how to apply for a mortgage and dealing with debt, it’s a lot to take in,” said Marsha Barnes, personal finance expert and founder of The Finance Bar Members Club in a statement. “Through financial therapy and education, I can support women throughout their experiences, and partnering with Secret gives me the opportunity to extend a helping hand to more women in need. I look forward to making a meaningful impact in young women’s lives as they embark on their personal journeys to achieve financial wellness.”

More information about the initiative can be found at Secret.com/MoneyMoves.