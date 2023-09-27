Nearly Half Of Workers Didn’t Negotiate Their Current Salary  

Workers are not having enough conversations about their pay and its impacting their financial viability.

Per a Sept. 19 report from Glassdoor, more than 41% of survey respondents shared they didn’t negotiate their salaries.

“Salary negotiation is one of the most common topics professionals seek content on, but it’s still hard to get a macro understanding of who’s negotiating and who isn’t,” the report states. “Professionals in the Glassdoor community are weighing in on if they negotiated their salary for their most recent job and the data may surprise you. More than 6,500 professionals weighed in and more than half of them (54%) did not negotiate their most recent salary. In a survey of nearly 6,700 professionals on Fishbowl by Glassdoor, 54% said they didn’t negotiate their most recent salary, while 46% said they did.”

In 2021, Black women are earned 63 cents for every dollar earned by white men—per a 2020 Glassdoor survey, only 46% of women negotiate their initial salary offer, compared to 52% of men. And the same study revealed women who do negotiate command 30% less than men.

“When negotiating a higher salary or a better position within a company, be confident in your ability to continue to deliver results and your added value for the company,” Tiffany Williams told Essence in 2021. She is an expert business coach and founder of the Rich Girl Collective who teaches Black women to earn more, demand more, and negotiate their way to financial freedom every day. “Don’t be afraid to let the deciding manager know what obstacles you were able to overcome while in your current role and how you look forward to new exciting opportunities in the new position.”