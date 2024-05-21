Black Women-Led RICE Is Now The Largest Entrepreneurial Hub In The Nation

Shawn M. Graham, CPA, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer, RICE and Monica Delores Hooks, MBA, EDP, as Chief Experience Officer, RICE

Black entrepreneurs have widely been underfunded, under-resourced and represented across various sectors. Now, a hub specifically dedicated to the empowerment of Black business owners is now among the largest in the world with that driving mission, and it’s being led by Black women.

The Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs (RICE) recently announced the appointment of Shawn M. Graham, CPA, as Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer along with Monica Delores Hooks, MBA, EDP, as Chief Experience Officer, per a news release.

Launched in 2018, RICE was created as a business incubator to galvanize and support local African-American entrepreneurs as they grow, scale and create jobs through their endeavors. This recent milestone is a testament of the teams efforts.

“Atlanta instills a profound sense of pride and responsibility,” says Monica Delores in a statement. “At RICE, we’re building a community that provides founders with the comprehensive support I once only dreamed of. It’s an honor to contribute to the narrative of Black excellence and innovation in the city that shaped me.”

Shawn M. Graham, who previously worked with National Black MBA Association, Inc. (NBMBAA) also joins RICE to ensure its continued growth.

Among many programs, one of RICE’s marquee offerings is its Supply Chain Accelerator, which focuses on contract readiness and connection with government contract opportunities.

“I’m thrilled to lend my skills to RICE’s empowering mission,” Shawn said in a statement. “Our goal is to provide a solid platform for Black entrepreneurs to excel, reshaping the business landscape with innovative and sustainable strategies.”