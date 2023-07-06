RHOP’s Robyn Dixon Buys An AI-Focused MediSpa Franchise

A reality television star is stepping into a lucrative lane: beauty.

Robyn Dixon of Bravo’s Real Housewives Of Potomac is now a franchise owner of GLO30, a doctor-led, subscription-based skincare studio to expand the brand in across the state of Maryland.

“After being a member for more than 10 years, I’ve seen firsthand how GLO30’s treatments have outlasted skincare trends and brought life-changing results to the people in the D.C. area,” Dixon said per a statement shared with ESSENCE. “As soon as I heard the brand was franchising, I jumped at the chance to expand the GLO30 franchise, starting in Columbia. GLO30’s hyper-focused, highly effective services are the best in the industry, and I didn’t want to miss the opportunity to invest early.”

This was a smart move on Dixon’s part, since the global medical spa market is projected to increase to $49.1 Billion by 2030.

“Having Robyn, who has been a member and huge advocate for over a decade, partner with us to grow GLO30 throughout Maryland is meaningful,” said Dr. Arleen Lamba, founder of GLO30. “It speaks volumes to the connection we’ve fostered with our members and communities when members like Robyn want to take part in our growth across the country.”

GLO30’s noninvasive procedures are enhanced by their their proprietary AI system, GLOria. According to the company, GLOria is the industry’s first AI technology to customize treatments and give product recommendations in real-time for its members.