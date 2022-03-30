Call It A Comeback: This “Returnship” Program Will Help Women Return To The Workforce

Getty Images

Federal data shows that men are flooding the job market despite the pandemic. Women are not.

This is particularly concerning because 1.1 million women have left the workforce since March of 2020, accounting for 63 percent of all jobs lost.

Aware of this concerning trend, Dannon Light + Fit launched The Comeback, a new return-to-work initiative aimed at helping women reacclimate to their careers after a break – no matter how big or small. A six-week paid summer program, selected participants are able to make up to $30 an hour while learning from experts on how to amplify their professional development journey. Applications can be submitted until April 1, 12a EST.

“There are many factors that can make the move to reenter the workforce feel challenging for women. It’s critical that companies come together to be a part of the solution by providing the support and balance women need to be successful at work and at home,” said Surbhi Martin, VP of Marketing, Greek Yogurt & Functional Wellness said in a news release. “The Comeback, Light + Fit’s Returnship program, is a real-world way for us to help bridge the gap that may exist for women who left or lost their jobs, by making that first step back a bit easier. Our hope is to give participants access to the mentorship and experience they need to kickstart the next chapter of their careers.”

The program was designed to be mindful of candidates that have been out of the workforce for at least one year and have 3 to 5 years of experience in marketing or sales. According to a news release, those hired will work on the Light + Fit marketing team, receive training and support to further their skills and have the option to apply for full-time employment after successful completion of the program.

Applications for The Comeback open on March 7, 2022 and close on April 1, 2022. The six-week summer program begins on June 6, 2022. To learn more or to apply for the Light + Fit Returnship program, visit www.jointhecomeback.com.