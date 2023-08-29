Employers: “Hybrid Jobs Are In, Remote Jobs Are Out”

Employers are favoring hybrid jobs over fully remote roles according to new data.

The number of job postings including the term “hybrid work” rose 29% in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same period last year, per new data from GlobalData as reported by HR Dive.

What’s more, the terms “remote work” and “work from home” decreased from last year.

“Overall interest in hybrid roles has remained intact as companies seem to be trying to strike a balance between complying with return-to-office requirements and offering work flexibility as well,” said Sherla Sriprada, a GlobalData representative. “Businesses across certain industries are weighing more on offering flexibility in work, resulting in an uptick in hybrid roles.”

This data comes despite the wide spread preference workers have toward jobs that allow them to work from home full time.

As previously reported by ESSENCE, some workers don’t see the point in traveling to the office and they’re making their feelings known per a report from Executive Network that was released earlier this year.

In it, it was found that out of 1,300 people only 28% of knowledge workers said their company is making it worthwhile to commute. And nearly half of them also said company isn’t making the trek any more attractive.

“Companies are offering more perks and increasing compensation to entice workers back to the office. But they need to make coming to the office more purposeful and ‘commute worthy,” Jeanne Meister, an executive vice president at Executive Networks, said in a statement as reported by HRDive. “This will require employers to be clear on why and how working in the office can optimize collaboration and innovation,” she said according to the outlet. “Employers also need to provide equal opportunity for advancement and development, no matter where the work gets done.”