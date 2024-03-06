Getting To The Big Bag: Reesa Teesa Lands Major Talent Management Deal With CAA, A Top Agency To The Stars

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 28: The Creative Artists Agency (CAA) logo is displayed outside their headquarters on June 28, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CAA has acquired rival ICM Partners in a move predicted to transform the Hollywood talent agency industry. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

What started as a vent session with her parasocial TikTok friends has materialized into a what’s poised to be a very lucrative career.

Tareasa Johnson, BKA Reesa Teesa, has signed with the Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for talent representation. The agency boasts a roster that includes Cardi B and A$AP Rocky among other stars.

Johnson posted a 50-part series of videos entitled Who TF Did I Marry where she explained, in great detail, all of the deep deception she’d endured in a marriage to her now ex-husband she calls Legion. The series has racked up more than 1 million views per video since the first went up and has spurned since resulted in a round of high-profile media interviews including The Tamron Hall Show, Good Morning America and CNN.

Despite online speculation that she’s made millions, she quelled the rumors, stating she actually earned less than $5,000. However, that’s apt to change. Per reports, her attorney posits she could earn $2 million this year and up to $4 million in 2025. With her multi-million follower count on TikTok, it’s estimated she can make up to as much as an average of $100,000 to $250,000 per post through brand deals and affiliate marketing.

Nonetheless, Johnson is smart, and recognizes how the instant fame can be intoxicating, yet fleeting.

“As quickly as this has happened is as quickly as you will find yourself on your ass,” she said in an exclusive with The Cut. “No job, no money, no friends, because you were feeling yourself too much because you ended up on Good Morning America.”