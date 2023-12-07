A New Recruitment E-Tool Promises To Help Companies Hire More Inclusively

Cheerful woman in her 20s in business meeting with colleagues, teamwork, discussion, connection

Job application filtering bias in resume screening can undercut DEI efforts in hiring, but this platform is aiming to mitigate that.

PowerToFly, a diversity talent acquisition platform that describes themselves as a tool to connect underrepresented talent to great careers recently launched a new tool that will make inclusive hiring easier to achieve.

Candidate Search allows user to seamlessly identify and recruit candidates from underrepresented backgrounds, the company touts.

“With the launch of Candidate Search, we are taking a crucial step forward in empowering companies to expand the pool of top talent they’re connecting with across all identity groups,” says Milena Berry, CEO and co-founder of PowerToFly in a statement shared with ESSENCE. “With this feature, companies can continue building teams that reflect the identity demographics of the communities they’re serving, and do this faster than ever before.”

The tool allows recruiters deploy searches with focused diversity baked in. For instance, markers like gender and ethnicity are a part of an expansive diversity filter dataset PowerToFly provides.

Employers and recruiters now have the ability to find professionals who match various identity and skill markers, adding a new dimension to diversity recruiting — one that often wasn’t feasible with traditional candidate search tools.

While competitors may use the term “diversity filters” to describe a similar feature, PowerToFly uses proprietary self-reported data from its community of 3.7 million diverse professionals to enhance candidate information, all while providing recruiters with a search experience that is more robust, expansive, and accurate compared to tools operated by platforms without a core DEIB focus.

On average, traditional talent acquisition teams can spend up to four hours curating a list of 100 qualified, diverse profiles using tools like LinkedIn. PowerPro’s Candidate Search enables recruiters to generate these lists in seconds.

In addition to its streamlining capabilities, Candidate Search is designed to foster inclusivity from the earliest stages of recruitment, aligning with PowerToFly’s core mission of engendering more diverse teams. The feature is readily accessible within PowerPro, PowerToFly’s comprehensive talent acquisition platform.

The enhancement features in Candidate Search help mitigate unconscious biases that inadvertently impact hiring decisions, enabling companies to tap into the power of diverse perspectives to drive innovation and success.

For those interested in learning more about Candidate Search, PowerToFly will be hosting a live demo on Thursday, September 7th, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM EDT. Click here to register.