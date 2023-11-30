Jennifer Hudson, Chance the Rapper and Quincy Jones Are Pooling Funds To Reopen Chicago’s Legendary Ramova Theatre

Three musical icons are teaming up to resurrect a historic cultural institution in their hometown.

Jennifer Hudson, Chance the Rapper and Quincy Jones have joined forces to reopen the Ramova, a theater on the South Side of Chicago after it shut its doors 40 years ago.

The stars aim to reopen the venue in late fall 2023 according to an exclusive report from Variety.

“I believe the cultural divides in our communities will always be bridged and uplifted by music and the arts,” Jones told the outlet. “With Ramova, I see a future where the rich cultural heritage of Chicago shines even brighter alongside the country’s most talented artists, which will inspire future generations to come and bring glory to America’s Second City.”

The Ramova closed in 1985—it will reopen as a part of a larger effort to reinvest in Chicago’s south side.

“Ramova will also offer educational programs [and] workshops, and amplify community initiatives from local nonprofits,” a press release reads.

“My mother always taught us to take care of home first, so to support the rehabilitation of this extraordinary theater with such a rich history in Chicago means more to me than one could imagine,” Hudson told the outlet. “I am honored and thrilled to help build this new home for artists and highlight this special community in new ways that will reach far beyond the neighborhoods we call home.”

Chance the Rapper added, “Chicago will always be part of who I am. I joined the team at Ramova to give back to the city that’s given me so much and to provide a stage to showcase the incredible talent Chicago has to offer. This is our moment to revitalize Chicago neighborhoods through one of the most beautiful ways possible — the arts.”