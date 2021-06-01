5 Queer Black Women Entrepreneurs You Should Know

Black women consistently roll up their sleeves and get the job done—no matter the field.
Black women have created long lasting change in our country and communities through their work, their missions, and simply, their existence. This is no exception in the LGBTQ+ communities and movements. Black women fight not only for our freedoms, but the freedoms of others. Black women create safe spaces for us, help other Black people advance in a society trained to try and keep us down, and are often the first to answer the call. To be alive and thrive in a world that often doesn’t accept us, is an act of resistance in and of itself.
Black women entrepreneurs are making change in the LGBTQ+ community, making sure our voices are heard, our needs are met, and providing us with products that make you look fly—no matter your sexuality. Keep reading as we’re sharing 5 queer Black women entrepreneurs that you should know. Be sure to click the links to support their missions and shop their items, not just during Pride Month, but all year round!
01
Miss Major Griffin Gracy
Miss Gracy (known as ‘Mama’ to many) is a long-time activist and community leader known for her work for the rights of transgender people of color. A Stonewall veteran and former Executive Director for the Transgender Gender Variant Intersex Justice Project, which helped fight human rights abuse amongst trans people, particularly trans women of color in California detention centers and prisons. Miss Gracy is the Founder and Executive Director of House of GG
, what she refers to as her “legacy project.” It’s a space where members of the trans community can heal from generations of transphobia, sexism. Racism, poverty and be nurtured into tomorrow’s leaders. Currently, they are primarily supporting transgender women of color living in the U.S. South.
03
Angelica Ross
While Ross may have risen to fame from her role on Pose, she’s using her platform to help other transgender individuals. She is the Founder and CEO of TransTech Social Enterprises
, a non-profit that helps economically empower the transgender community by helping individuals develop skills and secure employment. Members of the community have access to TransTech co-working and meet-up locations as well as an online community.
04
LaSaia Wade
Wade has dedicated her life to activist within the trans community. In 2012, she co-founded the Tennessee Trans Journey Project
, which supports trans justice groups created by and for trans people. Four years later, Wade was one of the founders of The Black Trans, Gender Non-Conforming Collective
(also referred to as The BTGNC Collective), which focuses on building relationships, driving conversation, educating the community through DIT (Do It Together) workshops and training sessions, as well as creating safer and more accessible spaces for the trans community of color. Currently, she is the Executive Director of the Brave Space Alliance
, which is the first Black-led, Trans-led LGBTQ Center located on the South Side of Chicago.
05
Vanessa Miller
Vanessa Miller is a self-taught jewelry artist and social worker who is focused on centering Black people within the LGBTQ+ community. Miller is the founder of Black Queer Magic
, a shop that offers handmade jewelry and workshop facilitations to “aid in the adorenment and reclamation of Black LGBTGQ bodies.” So not only can you shop beautiful bracelets, statement rings, and crystal collars, starting at $20.00, you can sign up or host a jewelry design workshop featuring Miller who uses art as therapy.