5 Queer Black Women Entrepreneurs You Should Know

Black women consistently roll up their sleeves and get the job done—no matter the field.

Black women have created long lasting change in our country and communities through their work, their missions, and simply, their existence. This is no exception in the LGBTQ+ communities and movements. Black women fight not only for our freedoms, but the freedoms of others. Black women create safe spaces for us, help other Black people advance in a society trained to try and keep us down, and are often the first to answer the call. To be alive and thrive in a world that often doesn’t accept us, is an act of resistance in and of itself.

Black women entrepreneurs are making change in the LGBTQ+ community, making sure our voices are heard, our needs are met, and providing us with products that make you look fly—no matter your sexuality. Keep reading as we’re sharing 5 queer Black women entrepreneurs that you should know. Be sure to click the links to support their missions and shop their items, not just during Pride Month, but all year round!