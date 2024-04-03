Traveling Securely: Protecting Your Identity On The Go

France, Paris, Woman sitting on bridge over the river Seine with the Eiffel tower in the background taking a selfie

Vacations are supposed to be a time for relaxation, fun, and rejuvenation, but for some, they can lead to increased stress and vulnerability due to identity theft.

According to a 2023 U.S. News and World Report survey conducted by Pollfish, 16% of respondents experienced identity fraud while away from home. For victims, a disrupted vacation is the least troubling aspect; investing time, attention, and effort to mitigate the downhill impact of identity fraud is often worse. Not only do victims endure the initial theft, but they also suffer the ongoing consequences of a crime imposed upon them. The psychological impact can also be damning. According to Eva Casey-Velasquez, President and CEO of the Identity Theft Resource Center, experiencing theft of identity can be deeply traumatic, inducing feelings of violation and a general loss of trust. Meanwhile, identity scammers are escalating their tactics, shamelessly capitalizing on travelers’ susceptibilities.

According to Federal Trade Commission data, consumer losses to identity fraud exceeded $10 billion in 2023. Gone are the days when tourists only needed to be vigilant against the physical threat of purse-snatchers or petty thieves. Today’s criminals needn’t make physical contact to rob you blind; they operate most effectively behind screens, as indicated by a 10% increase in instances of virtual identity theft within one year. As the prevalence of identity theft shows no signs of slowing and scammers become more emboldened by success, safeguarding your personal information is increasingly crucial, especially during travel.

Here are five preventive measures to include in your vacation checklist to protect your identity and reduce the risk of fraud:

Defending against virtual purse snatchers

Stores like Amazon Go utilize RFID technology, or Radio Frequency Identification, to automatically identify and track tags on items. It’s what enables us to grab items and leave without going through traditional checkout processes. However, the technology takes on a more sinister purpose in the hands of criminals.

Criminals can exploit RFID technology to steal sensitive information from personal RFID-enabled items such as credit cards and passports. They use portable readers, often referred to as “skimmers,” to scan RFID tags remotely without the victim’s awareness. This allows them to capture personal data, including credit card numbers and expiration dates, without physically accessing the victim’s wallet or purse.

To safeguard your RFID-enabled items like credit cards and passports from unauthorized scanning, RFID-blocking wallets or sleeves are highly effective, acting as a shield against electromagnetic signals. Available at affordable prices, typically ranging from $4 to $10, RFID blockers provide sufficient protection, ensuring that your credit cards and passports cannot be scanned without authorization.

Monitor financial accounts

Regularly check your bank and credit card statements for unauthorized transactions and report any suspicious activity immediately.

Secure your devices

You know that software update you’ve been putting off or the same easy-to-remember password recycled for all your accounts? They could be putting you at risk, sis.

Cybercriminals often target devices and accounts with un-updated software, weak passwords, and poor authentication methods, exploiting vulnerabilities to gain unauthorized access. But, there are proactive steps you can take to defend against such threats. Using strong passwords, enabling two-factor authentication, and regularly updating software can significantly reduce the risk of unauthorized access to your personal information, making it much harder for identity fraud criminals to compromise your devices.

Avoid public Wi-Fi

To minimize the risk of data interception by cyber criminals, use a virtual private network (VPN) or your mobile data instead of public Wi-Fi networks.

Be cautious with personal information

While it may seem obvious not to share sensitive information like Social Security numbers or passport details, there are instances where you may unintentionally do so. For example, flight confirmations often arrive as virtual emails requesting pre-check or travel detail confirmation. Scammers can exploit this by crafting authentic-looking updates and emails, using sophisticated tactics to trick individuals into sharing sensitive information. They may create fake websites or emails that closely resemble legitimate organizations, making it difficult to distinguish between genuine and phony correspondence. For instance, they might use email addresses like “support@airline1.com” instead of “support@airline.com,” which can deceive the unsuspecting recipient.

Cybercriminals always have ways to scam. To protect yourself, exercise caution when faced with unsolicited requests for personal information, particularly those employing high-pressure tactics to create a sense of urgency. Watch out for red flags like spelling or grammar mistakes, unusual email addresses or URLs, and requests for sensitive information that reputable organizations wouldn’t typically demand.

Next time you’re planning your vacation, do your Googles on the latest scam tactics reported online. By staying informed and implementing measures to protect your personal information, you can significantly reduce your vulnerability to identity theft and fraud.