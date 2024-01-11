A New App Just Launched To Help HBCU Students Prepare For The Workforce

Black Male enjoying college atmosphere

HBCU students are getting the support they need to enter the real world.

According to a news release, The PROPEL Center, announced the launch of PROPEL Learn, a student-focused app to support HBCU student job-preparedness.

The PROPEL Learn app will offer culturally-responsive content, curriculum and industry-aligned micro-credentials that are co-developed by industry experts, HBCU faculty, and workforce insiders. HBCU students will be able to use the app at no cost.

“PROPEL Learn is a pioneering app that empowers HBCU students with the latest technological innovations, shaping the future of our workforce. Our unique approach of co-developing micro- credentials with industry partners and HBCU faculty ensures an unparalleled learning experience for the entire ecosystem of learners,” said Dr. Camesha Whittaker, Senior Vice President of Innovation and Design at PROPEL in a statement. “With the ability to reach nearly 300,000 students, PROPEL Learn leaves no institution behind. It is the ultimate solution for advanced engagement, up-skilling, and an indispensable companion to all HBCU institutional offerings.”

After HBCU student complete PROPEL Learn courses, they will receive micro-credentials.

“We’re delighted to support PROPEL Learn by developing courses that harness the power of technology coupled with world-class instruction to expand skills students need for jobs of the future,” said Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives in a statement. “This new app will help prepare learners for opportunities across key industries, all of which will benefit from the critical perspectives HBCU graduates and the next generation of Black leaders have to offer.”

More information about the PROPEL Learn app can be found at propelcenter.org.