Prairie View A&M Receives $12M To Help Bring More Black Teachers To The Workforce

The National Education Association has reported there’s a shortage of roughly 300,000 teachers and staff across the U.S., particularly in rural school districts, special education teachers are in high need.

Where have all the teachers gone?

The Hill pointed out a few reasons. First, undergraduates are simply not pursuing education degrees as there has been a decline since 2019. Additionally, stress from the pandemic have forced some teachers into early retirement from the sector and lastly, teachers have notoriously been grossly underpaid. According to 96% of surveyed educators, adequate teacher salaries would significantly reduce staff burnout.

To help mitigate this crisis, a new $12.2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education was allocated to help develop students into P-12 teachers and school leaders.

In a news release, it was announced the initiative is being led by Prairie View A&M University’s Whitlowe R. Green College of Education, in partnership with Texas A&M University, the five-year Teacher Quality Partnership grant will “help recruit, prepare, develop and retain a strong, effective and diverse teacher workforce.”

“The College has always been a noted leader in the state of Texas in producing teachers and leaders for high-need districts,” said WRGCOE Dean Michael McFrazier in a news release. “We have a rooted legacy of producing some of the nation’s most distinguished educators. Our unique programs prepare graduates to support the educational development and well-being of culturally diverse children and youth.”