Michelle Obama Announces The Launch Of Her New Healthy Food Company

Michelle Obama is on mission to help us get healthier.

Our forever FLOTUS recently announced the launch of her nutrition company PLEZi Nutrition — a food and beverage company for children.

“When my girls were younger, no choice felt more important than the quality of the food and drinks I gave them,” Obama said via Instagram. “I constantly found myself wishing there were more healthy options available for moms like me. That’s a big part of the reason why I worked so hard as First Lady to help kids and families eat better and lead healthier lives.”

She continued: “I’ve learned that if you want to change the game on this issue, you can do a lot from the outside. But to achieve the kind of long-term change our kids deserve, you’ve also got to change the food and beverage industry itself. You’ve got to get inside.

“That’s exactly what I’m doing.”

I’m proud to announce the national launch of a new company called @PLEZiNutrition—and I’m thrilled to be serving as a Co-Founder and Strategic Partner. Our goal isn’t just to provide healthy drinks and snacks for kids, but to jumpstart a race to the top that will transform the entire food industry. We want to be a partner that parents can count on, lead with our values, and drive the kind of change I’ve always hoped to see.”

She went on to share that the first product is a drink called PLEZi for kids ages 6-12.

“We chose to start with a kids’ drink because, on average, kids are consuming 53 pounds of added sugar per year. And sugar-sweetened beverages are the leading source of that added sugar.”

Will you and your family be trying PLEZi?