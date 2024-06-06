Pinky Cole Partners With Pepsi To Amplify Black-Owned Restaurants

Pinky Cole at the TIME “The Closers” Event held at Second Floor NYC on February 22, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Jade Greene/WWD via Getty Images)

Pinky Cole Hayes has demonstrated a deep commitment to lifting as she climbs. The plant-based Slutty Vegan founder’s latest move proves it.

Cole Hayes has partnered with PEPSI® Dig In as an ambassador to help highlight some of the country’s best Black-owned restaurants and recognize their culinary excellence.

PEPSI® Dig In, a platform designed to drive access, business growth and awareness for Black-owned restaurants, is aiming to leverage fan power to provide rewards programs for participants.

“Slutty Vegan wouldn’t be where it is today without its community of fans,” Coles Hayes shared in a statement. “From the start they’ve been dedicated and loyal in supporting Slutty Vegan’s journey from a food truck to a multi-city restaurant chain and $100 million brand. That’s why I’m thrilled to be partnering with Pepsi Dig In, a platform that has been there for me since the beginning, to inspire even more foodies to be vocal about their favorite restaurants and help crown them Restaurant Royalty.”

Coles Hayes launched Slutty Vegan in July 2018 after being inspired to create a vegan restaurant due to her cravings for junk food. She came up with the name Slutty Vegan as a provocative hook. Throughout 2018, she sold her first vegan burgers through delivery apps and opened a food truck in September. In January 2019, she opened the first Slutty Vegan brick-and-mortar restaurant and has since expanded the company into an international, investor-backed brand.

From the start, Pepsi Dig In has been a champion of her success.

“Pepsi Dig In has been a proud supporter of Slutty Vegan since the beginning, and part of the restaurant’s success is a testament to the platform’s mission to help grow the businesses it backs. Programs like Restaurant Royalty are an integral step in that process because it rallies restaurants’ existing fans, engages new ones, and leverages the Pepsi brand’s network and scale to help make a long-term impact,” said Scott Finlow, Chief Marketing Officer of PepsiCo Global Foodservice.

A part of the campaign encourages fans have until June 30 to submit their favorite local restaurant on DigInShowLove.com to win a litany of prizes all while helping to platform Black food entrepreneurs.