Dr. Phyllis Worthy Dawkins, A Pillar In The HBCU Ecosystem Gets Honored For Her Work

Dr. Phyllis Worthy Dawkins, HBCU Executive Leadership Institute Executive Director, To Receive the Johnson C. Smith 2024 ‘Arch of Triumph’ Award

HBCUs have long played a pivotal role in helping to forge paths of personal and professional development for Black communities. Now, one of the ecosystem’s most respected trailblazers is being recognized for her tireless work.

Clark Atlanta University’s HBCU Executive Leadership Institute (HBCU ELI) recently announced that Executive Director and 18th President of Bennett College, Dr. Phyllis Worthy Dawkins, was honored with the Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU) 2024 ‘Arch of Triumph Award’ on April 6.

“I’m grateful to my family at JCSU for this esteemed recognition and the opportunity to celebrate one of our inaugural ELI fellows, Dr. Valeria Kinloch,” said Dr. Phyllis Worthy Dawkins, Executive Director of the HBCU Executive Leadership program and former President of Bennett College in a news release. “This is a full circle moment and affirms our commitment at HBCU ELI and the work we do to identify and cultivate the next generation of HBCU Leaders.”

During her tenure as Bennett College’s 18th president, she helped spearhead an effort that led to a $1 billion dollar loan forgiveness for all HBCUs.

“Dr. Dawkins’ contribution to HBCU ELI cannot be overstated. Before equity and inclusion became institutional buzzwords, she was dedicated to increasing leadership and diversity within higher education. She truly embodies CAU’s core values,” said Dr. George T. French, Jr., President, Clark Atlanta University. “We applaud her unwavering support of HBCUs and making the Executive Leadership Institute a flagship initiative.”