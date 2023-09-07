Promise Phelon has figured out how to secure capital to scale her companies. Now she’s helping other founders crack the code with the help of AI.

As the managing partner of Growth Warrior Capital, an early-stage venture capital fund, Phelon invests in companies that are poised to “fundamentally change the way we work, earn, and build wealth.” Now she herself is aiming to disrupt the VC landscape with her new company Elevo. It is an AI-powered platform that helps founder efficiently produce decks, a key part of capital raising that often serve as a barrier for novice funding-seekers.

Alongside her venture partner Ashley Pilipiszyn, formerly of OpenAI, created Elevo to help founders reach their goals faster. “I thought, what if we could take the most successful pitches from a VC’s perspective and from founder outcomes, like getting the valuation they wanted or getting funded quickly, and build a generative product that that enable you to do that quickly,” Phelon told Business Insider in an August 31 interview.

The Elevo team sourced and researched hundreds of decks from publicly available databases to ensure the platform provides highly attuned results for its users.

“When I look at a team slide, for example, I’m trying to assess founder-market fit, problem-founder fit, how pedigreed is this team, how does their background match what they’re looking to do,” Phelon said.

At the time of the publishing of this report, Elevo’s waitlist is still open for sign ups. The launch has yet to be announced.