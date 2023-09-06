The Average Workers Say They Haven’t Received A Pay Raise In Three Years 

Despite everything becoming more expensive, pay checks aren’t getting any higher.

New poll results from Talker revealed that 46% out of the 1,859 employees shared they feel “somewhat recognized” at work—another 8% said they don’t feel recognized at all. These poll results suggests that the lack of recognition manifests in lack of monetary rewards/salary bumps.

This is particularly concerning since inflation has made most living costs more expensive.

For example, as ESSENCE previously reported, listed rents across the country for available increased 15% from 2021, with the average rent price being above $2,000 a month across the county. Rent in cities like Austin, Seattle, and Cincinnati is up by 30%. The median asking price for rent in Los Angeles is $3,400.

Inflated living costs recently reached a 40-year high in 2022, which significantly hiked the prices of food and gas as well.

“While spending to help those impacted by covid initially contributed some small share of the inflation, at this point the leading culprits are cost-plus pricing by firms with substantial market power and the continuing effects of supply chain disruptions,” said William K. Tabb, professor of Economics, Political Science & Sociology, Emeritus – Queens College and Graduate Center of the City University of New York in an April 2023 report from WalletHub.

Talker’s report about workers’ overall sentiment about feeling under-appreciated and underpaid underscore a January 2023 report from

One in 2 employees only feel “somewhat valued” and 1 in 10 don’t feel “valued at all,” according to a January 2023 report from Workhuman. As reported by HR Dive, its monthly Human Workplace Index revealed that feel 46% “somewhat valued” 46.4%.

“As economic uncertainty continues into the new year, these DEI initiatives are often some of the first to go, making this an invaluable opportunity for forward-thinking organizations to stand out amongst their competitors,” the report said. “A place where employees don’t feel valued likely isn’t a place they want to return to.”