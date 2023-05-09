OneUnited Bank Partners With Marvel Comics And Visa To Amplify Financial Literacy Among Children

Financial literacy is a superpower and OneUnited, the nation’s largest Black-owned bank, knows this better than anyone.

In an effort to promote cross-generational financial education, they have collaborated with Marvel Comics and Visa, Inc to provide a free custom comic book (featuring Black Panther and Shuri) in its branches on April 28, 2023 (National Superhero Day) and a digital version of the comic book to all participants in its 13th Annual “I Got Bank!” National Financial Literacy Contest, according to a news release.

“We are excited to collaborate with Marvel Comics and Visa to promote financial literacy. Our contest, free e-book, and now this new comic book make it easy for families to teach their children how to save and make financial literacy a core value in the Black community!”

The 13th Annual “I Got Bank!” National Financial Literacy Contest selects ten children to win a $1,000 savings account. For every entry, a child will have access to a digital version of the Black Panther Comic Book.

“In 2021, we launched the OneTransaction Campaign to encourage everyone to focus on one transaction to close the wealth gap for their family,” said Teri Williams, President & COO at OneUnited Bank at the time of the contest’s announcement a few years ago. “Our contest and free book educate children on savings and investments, a profitable business, credit scores and home ownership. We know that educating youth will inspire the entire family!”

More information can be found at www.oneunited.com/book.