Nation’s Largest Black-Owned Bank Launches Surcharge-Free ATM Network, More Than Any Other US Financial Institution

OneUnited Bank just made history.

The nation’s largest Black-owned bank recently announced its Empowerment Network, a sweeping move that includes the addition of more surcharge free ATMs nationwide. This means customers and non-customers will be able to withdraw money from OneUnited ATM at no extra charge to them.

This is a huge step as ATM service fees can cost customers nearly $5. In fact, out-of-network ATM fees have increased by 1.5 percent over the past year to an average of $4.66 per transaction, per Bankrate’s 2022 checking account and ATM fee study.

“We listened to our customers who want better access and more control over their money,” said Teri Williams, President & Chief Operating Officer of OneUnited Bank in a news release. “We’re proud to make history by offering the Empowerment Network, the nation’s largest surcharge free ATM network, while also providing better card controls through OneUnited Card Command. Quite frankly, we’re elevating the BankBlack Movement by offering best-in-class services and state-of-the-art technology to better meet customer needs.”

According to OneUnited, the financial institution now boasts 100,0001 surcharge free ATMs, including Chase Bank and Citibank branches and neighborhood retailers such as 7 Eleven, Costco, CVS, Target, and Walgreens.