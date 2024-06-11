The Nipsey Hussle Estate Posthumously Creates Pitch Competition In Partnership With 'Earn Your Leisure' Podcast

ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 10: Rapper Nipsey Hussle attends A Craft Syndicate Music Collaboration Unveiling Event at Opera Atlanta on December 10, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Nipsey Hussle’s estate is posthumously empowering the Black community through a new $100,000 pitch competition in partnership with financial-focused podcast Earn Your Leisure.

Ahead of its third annual Invest Fest event, the Nipsey Hussle Business Grant: $100,000 Invest Fest Pitch Competition will be rolled out. In partnership with Microsoft and The Marathon, emerging founders will get the opportunity to pitch ideas for the chance to win $100,000 to help scale their business.

Judges include The Marathon’s Blacc Sam, Jorge Peniche, and Adam Asghedom alongside Earn Your Leisure hosts/Invest Fest co-counders Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings.

The four finalists will use three minutes to be on the main stage and convince judges that their business deserves the funding.

Per the Invest Fest website, submissions for the pitch competition will be accepted between June 3 and Aug. 10, where those who are selected to move on will be notified via email by Aug. 16. Participants must hold an Invest Fest ticket, create an Instagram video explaining their business and how the $100,000 can help scale their business. All videos must tag @investfestival, @themarathonclothing & @earnyourleisure.

Earn Your Leisure began less than a decade ago and has since grown into an international brand that has empowered millions to own their financial future.

“We just have real conversations because we’re authentic people,” Millings previously told ESSENCE, a formerly a Bronx elementary school physical education teacher who after realizing the lack of financial education available to the students, infused his lesson plans with money basics.