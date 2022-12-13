These Are The Best Stars To Work With According To Their Colleagues

There’s nothing better than seeing your favorite co-worker walk through the door, no matter the job you’re in. You know the one–the person who keeps a smile on their face, does their job well and emits warmth wherever they go. And usually, these well-liked colleagues are also the most successful people who get handed promotions, raises, and opportunities. And this isn’t just opinion.
A Harvard University study revealed that when a person receives job or a promotion, 85% of the time it is because of their attitude, and only 15% of the time because of his intelligence and knowledge of specific facts and figures.
This doesn’t just apply to corporate America. Hollywood is rife with divas and divos who wield use their fame as permission to treat people poorly, and until recently, many of these celebs’ bad behavior were an open secret.
Thankfully, word has gotten around about the kindest and most professional celebs to work with as well, and we’re calling them their loveliness out.
From Queen Latifah to Angela Bassett, these are your faves’ faves to work with.
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson
He’s one of the most sought-after actors for a reason. The Rock reportedly has an immaculate reputation as one of Hollywood’s biggest sweethearts.
Queen Latifah
Queen Latifah hasn’t built a steady career that spans nearly three decades for nothing–she’s one of the most gracious on and off set. For example, while the actress was in the middle of shooting a scene
of her hit show The Equalizer, a supporter interrupted the scene to thank her for being such an inspiration. Instead of getting frustrated, Latifah graciously thanked the fan for their support. Such a class act.
Barack Obama
As the leader of the free world, you’d think our forever POTUS would really lean into his power. But according to nearly everyone that has worked with him, he’s as down-to-earth as it comes. From staying in office to work as hard as every other staffer to literally shaking hands and kissing babies, he’s a delight to work alongside.
Angela Bassett
Angela THEE Bassett has always been a star on our screens, but apparently she’s a beacon of light to her co-stars as well. From Keke Palmer to Daniel Kaluuya, nearly everyone who works with her has glowing reviews.
In a recent interview
, the powerhouse attributes this to: “…Your work, your professionalism and your talent will speak volumes without someone having to open the door just to open it…”
Whoopi Goldberg
The EGOT winner has been touted as a mother figure by her former The View co-worker Meghan McCain due to her caring nature. Fans also have wonderful things to say about the legend as well.
“I met Whoopie Goldberg at ComicCon a couple years ago,” one fan said
. She was interviewing cosplayers for a hobby segment. She seemed genuinely interested when asking about what character people were dressed as and having them explain the setting they came from. “She liked my Slenderman costume and called me out of a crowd to come get interviewed. After it was done and she and her posse was walking away, she lagged behind them and I sorta stammered out, “Thank you, Ms. Goldberg!”. She stopped and turned around, and said, “Please, it’s just Whoopie.”