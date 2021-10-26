New Jersey Devils and Prudential Financial Launch Marketing Program for Black Entrepreneurs

Getty Images

The NHL has been making strides to amplify its DEI efforts and bolster equity in the Black community this year. Their latest partnership announcement aims to spotlight Black-owned businesses in New Jersey and give hockey fans the ability to support while enjoying their favorite pastime.

The New Jersey Devils and Prudential Financial, Inc recently announced the expansion of their Buy Black business program to support and amplify business opportunities for Black entrepreneurs; and, in a National Hockey League and sports industry first, Prudential Financial will donate its premier brand placement on the Devils helmet to a Black-owned, New Jersey-based business for 13 select games, creating unprecedented business and marketing exposure.

The Devils Buy Black Program Presented by Prudential Financial will identify Black-owned businesses in New Jersey and provide marketing and business consultation, advertising exposure, financial wellness counseling with a Prudential Financial advisor, local networking opportunities and more.

“With hometown sports fans and the world watching, we’re proud to spotlight Black entrepreneurs on and off the ice. In partnership with the New Jersey Devils, we’re providing businesses with support, visibility and financial guidance to help them grow, thrive and win,” said Susan Somersille Johnson, Prudential Financial’s chief marketing officer.

For the second year, Prudential Financial will donate 200 helmets to Black youth ice hockey programs in New Jersey.

“This partnership with Prudential Financial is about amplifying the power of sports and live entertainment to drive meaningful change in our community,” said New Jersey Devils President Jake Reynolds. “Among the elements that makes this partnership so impactful is the aligned values that our organizations share. That Prudential Financial would donate the most powerful brand and marketing placement opportunity in professional sports to a Black-owned business, should truly be an inspiration to mindful brands and professional sports leagues and teams across the globe.”

The New Jersey Devils and Prudential Financial became the first team in NHL history to announce a helmet brand partnership on Dec. 22, 2020. Interested companies can submit applications for the 2021-22 season until October 29 at www.nhl.com/devils/community/buy-black. The selected company will be named in mid-November and will be seen on helmets starting Dec. 8.