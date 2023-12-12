A New Government-Backed Program Is Pushing Black High Schoolers To Be Neurosurgeons

High angle shot of a doctor using a digital tablet to look at a brain scan in a hospital

A new initiative is aiming to make the neurosurgery field more diverse.

The Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS) Foundation recently announced the launch of Pathway to Neurosurgery, a new program for Washington D.C. high school students interested in the career path.

E.L. Haynes, a District of Columbia Public Charter School, will participate hands-on laboratory stations, able to apply for scholarships, and will be eligible to be selected for year-long mentorships with local neurosurgeons in Washington, DC, per a news release.

“The CNS is thrilled that Mayor Bowser has recognized the Pathway to Neurosurgery program,” Elad I. Levy, MD, CNS president and professor and chair of neurosurgery at the State University of New York at Buffalo. “As CNS president, it has been a privilege to witness the growth and development of this critical mission-centric project, offering exposure to the wonders of neuroscience to these exceptional students.”

The programs aims to provide early exposure and entry into neurosurgery for Black people—as it stands, just 4% of U.S. neurosurgeons are Black and only 8% are women.

“African Americans, Hispanic Americans and women are significantly underrepresented in neurosurgery, and the CNS Pathway to Neurosurgery program aims to address this problem by promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in neurosurgery,” said Tiffany R. Hodges, MD, co-chair of the CNS Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee and associate professor of neurosurgery at Case Western Reserve School of Medicine. “Our goal is to inspire students to consider neurosurgery as a career option to foster innovations in patient care that can improve outcomes and reduce minority health disparities.”