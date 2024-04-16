Navigating Brand Partnerships: Your How-To Guide On Building Authenticity In Influencer Marketing

Without the attention of consumers, corporations cease to exist, so every dollar spent luring customers is one well spent. In the past, corporate marketing was easy enough—a memorable catchphrase, celebrity endorsement, or a Super Bowl spot for the ultimate win—but, as television viewership declined and customer attention diluted across multiple social platforms, the target for advertisers began to shift. In today’s era, social media is the new frontier, and corporations are following suit. Brand investments rose from $1.7 billion in 2016 to $16.4 billion in 2022. With an increase of $5 billion projected this year, your favorite influencers are cashing in.

Comedian Tony Baker exemplifies this trend. With a dynamic brand spanning multiple mediums, and a social media following in the millions, Baker organically cultivated following makes him an ideal brand fit. These days, you can catch him and fellow comedic influencer, KevOnStage in a series of Spectrum television commercials. It’s one of many ways that influence translates to lucrative deals. Such partnerships are a win-win for individuals and corporations alike. According to reported influencer marketing trends, 66% of businesses reported superior returns from creator content compared to conventional digital advertising. However, the proliferation of digital marketing has audiences split.

The potential for backlash is apparent. Roughly 70% of Gen Z actively avoid or unfollow influencers who promote products. It’s a catch-22 for influencers and the brands benefiting from their endorsements. As social media platforms pull back on monetization, brand deals pick up the slack. Compensated collaborations allow your online faves the freedom and flexibility to churn out the content you’ve come to expect. But for some followers, being leveraged feels like exploitation. The tension threatens the credibility and trust influencers have painstakingly built. With the emergence of the social media marketing landscape arises a crucial question: Where do followers land in the equation?

It’s a problem Annelise Campbell is in the business of solving. In the relatively novel lane of influencer representation, Campbell’s is a pioneer. Focusing on influencers of color, she’s brokered lucrative deals with brands including NARS Cosmetics, Hyatt, L’Oréal, and Pepsi. The founder and CEO of influencer marketing firm CFG, told ESSENCE: “It’s a delicate balance. Influencers have to be very intentional about the brands they align with and how those partnerships come across.”

ESSENCE tapped Campbell’s expertise to glean valuable marketing advice on how influencers can grow engagement, secure brand deals, and engage in ways that don’t turn followers off.

Beyond Followers: The Value of Authentic Community

“The relationship influencers have with their audience and how authentic they are in terms of building community is a critical factor in attracting brand partnerships,” Campbell said.

Brands typically target influencers with relevant audience demographics, high engagement, values that align with their brand, and a proven track record of delivering results.

Adaptability: A Crucial Skill for Influencers

The popularity of platforms may fluctuate, but influencers can’t afford to ignore what’s new and trendy.” The [social media] space evolves so quickly that you must be nimble and ready to adapt to what is happening in the industry. Just think about how TikTok impacted how we view Instagram,” Campell said. “Staying up to speed on new platforms is essential.”

Delivering consistent quality content is equally critical for influencers to secure their personal brand and the endorsement bag. “Social media consumers are more intentional about their time than ever before. If you’re not visible, people will lose interest.”

Authenticity: Fostering Trust with Brands and Community

The key to maintaining followers’ confidence hinges on authenticity. Saying no to the wrong partnerships, she says, is as vital as saying yes to the right ones: “It’s a matter of integrity. If the brand isn’t something you genuinely like and believe in, do not promote it. You can’t approach from a scarcity mindset around what’s coming your way. If you’re consistent, the right partnerships will come.”

As influencer marketing evolves, so too must the rules of engagement. However, one thing remains clear for influencers and brands that seek them out—maintaining a strong relationship with followers is what matters most. Without an audience to influence, there’s no brand endorsement bag to secure.