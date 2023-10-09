Black Travelers’ Significant Contribution To Stimulating The US Economy Is Being Honored With A National Day

Black Americans spent around $109.4 billion on leisure travel in 2019, making up about 13.1 percent of the U.S. leisure travel market. Now, an organization is making sure the group is getting its just due for their economic impact.

The Black Travel Summit (BTS) recently announced National Black Travel Day (November 11), an observance time they say is dedicated to celebrate, honor, and uplift the global Black travel community. The date was chosen by BTS founder, Anita Francois, to commemorate the birthdate of Jamaican-American pilot Captain Barrington Irving, the first and only Black person to fly complete a solo global flight mission, per a news release shared with ESSENCE.

“Black Travel Summit was founded with the aim of elevating and strengthening the presence of the Black travel community each and every day,” Francois said in a statement. “With National Black Travel Day, we’re thrilled about this new call-to-action to recognize the importance of the global Black diaspora and culture in travel.”

In tandem with the holiday announcement, BTS’s annual in-person conference takes place from October 20-22, 2023 in Miami, Florida. The weekend will feature remarks from tastemakers in travel leaders, a yacht brunch and gala among other activations.



“We are proud to continue our collaboration with Black Travel Summit and celebrate National Black Travel Day. This day is a testament to our ongoing commitment to uplifting Black voices, forging meaningful connections and paving the way for a more inclusive travel industry,” Ronisha Goodwin, director, global diversity, equity and inclusion, Hyatt said in a statement.

“Visit Lauderdale is excited to partner with the Black Travel Summit and so excited to showcase all the multi-cultural gems in our welcoming and inclusive destination,” said Stacy Ritter, president and CEO, Visit Lauderdale.

More information about the observance day and summit can be found here.