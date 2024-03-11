Nas Joins Investment Efforts To Bring World's Largest Casino To Queens, NY

Nas backstage at Billboard R&B Hip-Hop Live held at The Novo on August 8, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Brandon Todd/Billboard via Getty Images)

Nas is making major moves and it’s all in the name of his hometown.

The legendary rapper, who hails from the Queensbridge projects, is reportedly joining forces with Resorts World New York City (RWNYC) on a $5 billion expansion plan for a casino in Queens. The project’s leaders are reportedly aiming to achieve the same look and feel as Las Vegas properties.

Per a press release, Aqueduct Park’s current casino floor will be expanded to 350,000 square feet, elevating it to the largest in the world.

“This is an ambitious project that will give new opportunities to the hard-working families who call Queens home, attract top-tier talent, and build up the next generation of leaders. Clearly, with this project, the world is ours,” Nas said in a news release.

The effort has garnered endorsements from notable figures like Kenny “The Jet” Smith, current host of “NBA Today.”

“Resorts World came to me with a clear goal of fostering tomorrow’s athletes, student-athletes, and leaders both on and off the court,” Smith said in a news release. “Their investment in this Academy will help us teach the next generation the nuances of the game on and off the court, as well as the social, economic, and cultural impact of sports. I’m thrilled to partner with them to improve the borough that raised me and take it to the next level.”

Along with casino facilities, the RWNYC pledged $50 million toward the Genting Innovation Campus, which will feature the Kenny “The Jet” Smith Academy, a Community Health and Wellness Center, a Queen’s STEAM Institute, a brand new entertainment venue, Greenspace, luxury hotel and Conference Center.

“When we stood here more than a dozen years ago to break ground on Resorts World New York City, our vision extended well beyond that already-ambitious original plan — today, that vision can soon become a reality,” Robert DeSalvio, president of Genting America East, said in a statement.

This is just one of the many smart investments Nas has made over the years. Per The Source, he was an early investor in Ring, the smart doorbell company along with Dropbox, Lyft and Tile among many other companies.