Naomi Osaka's Media Company Received A Major Investment From An Athletes-Led Fund

BERLIN, GERMANY – JUNE 17: Naomi Osaka of Japan talks to the press during Media Day on Day 1 of the Ecotrans Ladies Open Berlin on June 17, 2024 in Berlin, Germany (Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images)

Naomi Osaka‘s media company, Hana Kuma, is growing.

The tennis star’s co-founded production firm reportedly received an investment from The Players Fund, a UK based VC that gives investments in early-stage business in the UK, Europe and the US. The firm joins existing investors including LeBron James’ and Maverick Carter’s Springhill company, Nike, and Epic Games.

A spin-off from Springhill, Hana Kuma raised $5M in a fundraising round last year to help the company explore new productions, including anime and manga formats.

“We really want to see her build her own version of SpringHill,” Carter told THR in a 2023 interview. “We’ve worked really hard to get SpringHill where it is, but now we want to help others to do the same, and to do it different than as we have done at SpringHill, and to do it in their own way and their own voice.”

Osaka adds: “When I first set off as a tennis player, when I was a kid, I didn’t think I’d be in this position and I feel like I’m constantly learning new things,” Osaka told The Hollywood Reporter in 2023.

This latest investment from The Players Fund will enable the media company to have more robust business plan according to reports.

“We are thrilled to welcome The Players Fund as an investor in Hana Kuma,” said Osaka. “Their extensive network of elite athletes from all backgrounds aligns perfectly with our mission to uplift diverse voices and perspectives through innovative storytelling.”

Fergus Bell, managing partner at The Players Fund added: “What Naomi, Stuart [Duguid, Osaka’s agent] and the team at Springhill are building with Hana Kuma shall be the framework for diverse storytelling for years to come. We have waited a long time for a female athlete-led content platform and believe that with The Players Fund’s global network, we can truly accelerate the Hana Kuma roadmap alongside partners such as Epic Games, Fenway Sports Group, Nike and LeBron James.”