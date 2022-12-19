Naomi Osaka Is Set To Invest In The ‘Fastest-Growing Sport In America’

Naomi Osaka has built is charting a path as a successful businesswoman and her latest smart investment is proving that.

Per a Front Office Sports report, she joins Lebron James and Draymond Green in investing in a new Major League Pickleball team. Maverick Carter, James’ business partner is reportedly rounding out the team of investors.

“When I started playing pickleball, I immediately connected with the sport’s community and its capacity to be both fun and competitive,” said Carter in an interview with CNBC. “To see the sport growing in communities all over is really exciting, and we’re looking forward to bringing our expertise together to try and build a championship team.”

The sport is poised to become the “fastest-growing sport in America,” per multiple reports.

“The Sports & Fitness Industry Association found that pickleball—the ‘fastest-growing sport in America’ — has attracted 4.8 million players nationwide (a 40% increase since 2020),” an Afrotech report points out.

“Pickleball is one of the most exciting growth opportunities in sports because of its committed and engaged community across the U.S.,” said Jason Stein, Managing Partner of SC Holdings, according to a press release. “People are obsessed with the game, as both participants and fans, and we’re excited to use our collective experience and expertise across sports, media, and entertainment to reach new participants and expand the community. We’re thrilled to become partners of Major League Pickleball – which as a league and sport is just getting started.”