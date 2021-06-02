Billboard Magazine’s ‘Executive of the Year’ Jamila Thomas Is Bringing Her Expertise To Motown Records

Motown Records just made a major move to ensure that their artists and partners get best in class in terms of marketing strategy. Right off the heels of Memorial Day weekend, the company announced that music executive Jamila Thomas, is their new Vice President, Artist Marketing. Thomas is the co-founder of #TheShowMustBePaused, a movement that wants to hold accountable those that profited from Black music and Black people.

Thomas has left her position as Senior Director of Marketing at Atlantic Records, where she worked on campaigns for artists including Pardison Fontaine, PNB Rock, DRAM, and others. Before Atlantic, she was Head of Marketing at Asylum Records. Thomas states, “Music has always inspired me and Motown has not only provided the soundtrack to some of the greatest, and most defining moments in music history, but it has also launched the careers of some of music’s most iconic and impactful artists, songwriters and entrepreneurs spanning more than six decades.” Motown has built the careers of artists like Diana Ross and Michael Jackson and more recently, The City Girls, Erykah Badu, Vince Staples, The Migos, and Lil Yachty.

Brian Nolan, EVP Motown and Motown Marketing, said, “Throughout her career, Jamila has demonstrated her understanding and ability to build and execute campaigns that help artists connect with fans around the world. She has incredible instincts and vision as a marketer, and I’m thrilled to welcome her to Motown’s marketing team.” This announcement is a return to Universal Music Group for Thomas, where prior, she worked at Def Jam and was instrumental in the album campaigns for several artists and their work including Jhene Aiko’s Sailing Soul(s), Pusha T’s My Name is My Name and Big Sean’s Hall of Fame.

In addition to her role as Vice President, Artist Marketing, Thomas will also serve as a thought leader for the label and lead marketing initiatives for Black Forum, Motown’s recently re-launched spoken word imprint. She will also continue her work for #TheShowMustBePaused, which celebrates it’s one year anniversary today and addresses racism, social injustice, and inequities within the music industry. For her work with #TheShowMustBePaused, Billboard honored Thomas and her Partner as their 2020 Executive of the Year. Thomas emotes, “It’s an incredible honor to join this legendary label and the forward-thinking leadership that continues to redefine and impact culture around the world.” With Motown Records representing today’s top charting artists, it is exciting to see how Thomas’ expertise will further push Motown’s artists and partners forward.