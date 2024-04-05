Money Is The Top Concern For Black Women Voters Over Abortion Rights And Gun Safety

Young woman voting from home. She is filling papers to send by mail for the upcoming presidential election.

Black women have been the backbone to democracy in many ways and have largely voted in the best interest of the country in most large elections. This time around, they’re most worried about the economy.

Per a new report Higher Heights, an organization dedicated to advancing Black women’s political power, Black women voters are focused on addressing housing, inflation and the cost of living this election cycle.

“These critical issues impact Black women’s everyday lives. Black women want economically thriving, education-rich, healthy, and safe communities. Our poll shows that cost, not the economy, drives Black women’s issue priorities. This is in our face every day when we go to the grocery store, put gas in our tanks, and pay our rent and mortgages,” said Glynda C. Carr, President & CEO of Higher Heights Leadership Fund in a news release. “These issues should be the focus of Congress, our elected leaders, and candidates vying for our votes this November.”

The report also suggested that while Black women understand the power off their vote, they are still understandably concerned about how far it will go. The findings revealed that more than three-quarters of Black women voters describe their vote as powerful (76%), but 29% of Black women voters believe their voter power is decreasing as we get closer to the November 2024 election.

“Though Black women voters clearly feel the increase in Black elected representation, there is a persistent feeling of underrepresentation that can decrease morale. Despite the fact that 58% of Black women voters believe they are underrepresented in political power, most are still hopefully optimistic about the representational power they do have,” the report states. “Nearly 81% of Black women voters believe that Black women elected officials have the power to effect change in their communities.”

Inflation and housing security take precedence over public safety and increasing gun among Black women voters because financial security is personally affecting their families more.

