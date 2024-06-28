For Its 10-Year Anniversary, Mielle Organics Partners With Actively Black To Launch Limited Edition Athleisure Collection

Mielle x Actively Black Collection

Mielle Organics is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with a smart new partnership.

The haircare brand’s founder Monique Rodriguez recently announced the collaboration with athleisure brand Actively Black and the introduction of the exclusive “Mielle Pink” Pantone® shade.

Monique & Melvin Rodriguez in new Mielle x Actively Black Collection

“Starting a decade ago in my kitchen with a single product, Mielle has grown into the fastest-growing Black-founded, woman-led multicultural hair care brand,” said Monique Rodriguez, CEO and Founder of Mielle in a news release. “As we celebrate our 10th anniversary, we remain committed to innovation, expanding our portfolio, and creating memorable experiences for our community. Our new collaboration with Actively Black and the official launch of ‘Mielle Pink’ are just the beginning of our exciting journey ahead.”

The new clothing collection is available from June 26, 2024, to August 2, 2024, on activelyblack.com with items randing from $20 to $90.

“Monique and Melvin are trailblazers who share our commitment to uplifting Black communities and operating in excellence,” says Lanny Smith, founder of Actively Black. “To see Black founders start from humble beginnings and overcome the challenges and obstacles to achieving their dream is an inspiration to me personally,” “I am beyond honored to celebrate this milestone with our Mielle x Actively Black Collaboration.”

Mielle has also partnered with Pantone Color, the color sourcing brand, to trademark “Mielle Pink” as a Pantone color.

“Establishing ‘Mielle Pink’ as a Pantone color is our way of trademarking a shade that has become synonymous with our brand and packaging,” said Omar Goff, President of Mielle in a statement. “This unique color reinforces our brand’s identity and market presence.”

Mielle also has planned experiential activations at the Essence Festival of Culture (July 4 – July 7) in New Orleans.