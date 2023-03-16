Former Head Of Tyler Perry Studios, Michelle Sneed, Launches All-Women Led Film Company 'A Few Good Women Productions'

It’s been proven that seeing yourself in on-screen characters has a direct connection to your self-view. Michelle Sneed recognizes this and has a few good women to amplify meaningful representation in media.

Industry veteran and former president of Tyler Perry Studios Michelle Sneed, recently announced the launch of A Few Good Women Productions, a full-service content studio led by an all-women team.

According to a news release, the studio is first-of-its-kind with the ability to oversee green lighting, developing, financing, producing, licensing, and distributing projects from end-to-end.

“We’re building the space that we’ve always wanted to be a part of, where the most authentic, innovative, and diverse talents – both in front of and behind the camera – can shine and we, as a highly experienced all-women executive team can level the playing field by provisioning the deserved compensation, equity and credit currency for those who look like us and beyond,” said Michelle Sneed, Founder and CEO of A Few Good Women Productions in a statement.

Sneed acted as the first woman president of Tyler Perry Studios and led the production of several new series resulting in over 450 episodes of television as well as three feature films including the top-rated BET and BET+ series “Sistas, “The Oval,” “Ruthless,” “Bruh” and “All The Queen’s Men”; the Nickelodeon series “Young Dylan”; Netflix films “A Fall From Grace,” “A Madea Homecoming” and “A Jazzman’s Blues.”

She hold 17 years of industry experience and was recognized by ESSENCE as a leading Black Woman In Hollywood.

“The power to green light and underwrite diverse projects through a premium lens with high integrity deal making starts at the top and is mission critical to the future and standing of multicultural executives, creatives, producers and storytellers.”