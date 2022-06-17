Michael Strahan’s ‘Religion of Sports’ Gets $50M In Funding

There aren’t too many that can say they’ve dominated two competitive fields in one lifetime. Michael Strahan is one of them.

After racking up accolades playing for the New York Giants for more than 15 years, he built an incredible career as a media personality on shows alongside Kelly Ripa, and now on Good Morning America.

In 2016, he partnered with fellow NFL Tom Brady to found media production company Religion of Sports (ROS). Over the last few years, ROS has grown into a powerhouse, and according to reports, it’s poised to grow even larger.

They’d raised $50 million in a Series B funding round led by Shamrock Capital. The Hollywood Reporter, Elysian Park Ventures and Cerro Capital joined the efforts of the latest funding round.

The team is aiming to use the investment dollars to expand its unscripted content, produce more scripted series, improve audio production, and build a platform to help athletes enter into NFT investments.

“To really bet on ourselves, bet on the talent we believe in, bet on stories we believe in,” Chopra said in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter.

It was previously reported that Strahan Chopra recently inked a wide-ranging deal with Chopra’s Skydance Sports, to produce scripted television, documentaries and podcasts.

“At Skydance, we are always looking to tell not only the best stories possible but also to tell them in the medium that best suits the story and enhances the audience experience,” said Jesse Sisgold, president and COO of Skydance, in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter. “This cross-media partnership with my friend Gotham and his Religion of Sports team allows us to perfectly match these sports stories to how they should best be told.”

It was reported that the companies will pursue developing sports-themed intellectual property that includes events and video games.

“Our mission at Religion of Sports is to tell stories about why sports matter, and to make believers out of everyone who sees our content,” said Chopra in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “Collaborating with Michael Perri and Aurora Guerrero on The Owl puts us all on our way to achieving those goals.”