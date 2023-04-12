Michael Jordan’s “Last Dance” Shoes Were Just Named The Most Expensive Sneakers In The World

Michael Jordan just made basketball history more than two decades after hanging up his jersey. This time, his shoes are to blame.

The Nike Air Jordan 13 sneakers were just sold for a record $2.2 million on April 11, making them the most valuable shoes in the world. The NBA star donned them during the 1998 NBA Finals, dudbbed as “The Last Dance” due to it being his final year playing the with the Chicago Bulls.

“Today’s record-breaking result further proves that the demand for Michael Jordan sports memorabilia continues to outperform and transcend all expectations,” said Brahm Wachter, Sotheby’s head of streetwear and modern collectibles.

The Bulls won the 1998 NBA Finals for their sixth title in a season that has been one o the most lauded and memorable, inspiring the hit documentary “The Last Dance.”

This isn’t the only item of the NBA legend that has fetched a hefty price tag. The same auction house brokered the sell of a pair of Michael Jordan’s Air Ships for $1.472 million in 2021 and the prior sold a game-worn jersey from Jordan’s final season for a staggering $10.1 million, the most valuable game-worn sports memorabilia ever.

Reportedly, none of the proceeds go to Jordan, but we’re that’s not a concern of his.

The all-star recently made headlines with the news that he may be selling a stake in his ownership of the Charlotte Hornets, which could reportedly earn him several million.

“Purchasing the Bobcats [later changed to the Hornets] is the culmination of my post-playing career goal of becoming the majority owner of an NBA franchise,” said Jordan at the time of purchase, according to Bleacher Report. “I am especially pleased to have the opportunity to build a winning team in my home state of North Carolina.”