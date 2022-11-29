Michael B. Jordan And MaC Venture Capital Partner For Pitch Competition

Michael B. Jordan is leveraging his star power to create opportunity for Black founders.

It was recently reported by Afrotech that The Wakanda Forever star is returning for a second year to co-present The Invesco QQQ’s Legacy Classic. In partnership with MaC Venture Capital and Concrete Rose Capital, the pitch competition is aimed at equipping HBCU grads with the opportunity to make their entrepreneurial dreams come true.

“We know that Black founders often hire talented HBCU alumni and we wanted to give even more phenomenal founders the opportunity to submit this year,” Mike Palank, General Partner of MaC Venture Capital shared with AfroTech. “We’re excited to have Michael B. Jordan join us and help evaluate the startups, interview the three finalists and ultimately pick the winner. Michael is a savvy businessperson, so being able to tap into his talents will be a fun and exciting addition to this year’s competition.”

Alongside Jordan, Invesco, Concrete Rose Capital, and Harlem Capital will serve as advisors, with reps from Sean Combs Capital/Combs Enterprises and Endeavor offering mentorship

“HBCUs are an invaluable and integral part of the entrepreneurial fabric of this country,” Jarrid Tingle, Managing Partner of Harlem Capital told us. “As a fund that has a mission of investing in 1,000 diverse entrepreneurs over the next 20 years, Harlem Capital recognizes the unique innovation brimming across the nation’s HBCU campuses. We were excited to be a part of the inaugural startup pitch competition and are thrilled to participate again this year, as we continue to discover and invest in the next generation of tech talent.

Applications can be submitted here through Dec. 9.