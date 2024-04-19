Megan Thee Stallion Is Venturing Into The Spirits Industry With Her Own Tequila Brand

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 12: Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Megan Thee Stallion is making a new move in her career.

During a panel at AdWeek for Social Media Week 2024, the Snakes artist shared she’s working on launching a tequila brand in addition to new music.

“I create the things that I want to see, I don’t create things for other people to like them,” she explained. “I create the music I want to hear, I go and do my own thing and stay true to me.”

This is just the latest smart business move she’s making as her star continues to rise. As previously reported by ESSENCE, Warner Music Group (WMG) announced in February it’d entered into an agreement with Megan that will allow her full rights as an independent musician while also having access to the music company’s global services, ranging from radio promotion to marketing worldwide.

This means she will receive support with distribution and resources from WMG while releasing her music independently through her company Hot Girl Productions, all while still maintaining full ownership of her masters and publishing.

Regarding her tequila brand, she didn’t delve into much more detail, but her fanbase is already excited about the venture, citing her fun and bubbly personality as the perfect vehicle for the move into the spirits industry.

i don’t even drink but tf imma do??? not get a bottle of megan thee stallion tequila????? https://t.co/1sjdaQXrdt — itachi’s goth gf (@theehellpriest) April 12, 2024

Megan joins the likes of other celebs who launched their own tequila brands including Kevin Hart, LeBron James and Michael Jordan among others—understandably so, since the sector is now valued at $20.6B globally, and projected to soar higher in the next few years.

“As long as you keep doing things that are true to you and feel good to you, you’ll get the audience you want to attract,” Megan added at the event appearance. “You don’t want to be a walking commercial. You should do things that make you feel good … you’ll create more moments that way.”