McDonald’s Temporarily Closes Its Offices As Employees Brace Themselves For Mass Layoffs

Mass corporate layoffs are raging on.

According to a report by Wall Street Journal, McDonald’s temporarily closed its Chicago-based U.S. offices this week as it prepares to tell its corporate employees more details about pending layoffs.

An internal email informed U.S. and some international employees that remote work would happen this week as layoff news would be delivered virtually. According to WSJ, the company asked employees to cancel all in-person meetings with vendors and other outside parties at its headquarters.

“During the week of April 3, we will communicate key decisions related to roles and staffing levels across the organization,” the outlet said.

This comes on the heels of major layoff announcements from Disney, Meta, and Amazon.

As ESSENCE previously reported, the shopping retailer planned to let go of approximately 10,000 workers within its corporate and technology divisions being the most affected. Other downsizings will reportedly happen in the retail division and human resources departments. This will reportedly be the largest wave of layoffs in the company’s history, which boasts a total workforce of more than 1.5 million people, with the majority being hourly workers.

Regarding McDonald’s, the company has reportedly conducted several rounds of layoffs in recent years and in 2018, they said they was cutting its management to be “more dynamic, nimble and competitive.” At the time, the layoffs would be a part of a half-billion-dollar plan to shrink administrative expenses by the end of 2019.