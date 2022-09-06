McDonald’s Honors Community Impact And Business Leaders With Black & Positively Golden Program—Applications Are Open

For many of us, McDonald’s was our first entry into the working world as teens, often leading to the next great step in our professional careers. Now, the team at the Golden Arches is looking to empower change leaders with their latest initiative, one community at a time.

The fast food conglomerate recently announced the Black & Positively Golden Change Leaders Program, a yearlong campaign aimed at equipping emerging leaders from ages 18 to 30 with financial and programmatic resources to help support their community impact efforts.

“The McDonald’s Future 22 program opened doors that I didn’t think existed,” said Marcyssa “Horizem” Brown, a competitive gamer and 2022 Future 22 leader in a news release. “Because of McDonald’s, I gained new experiences, relationships, and exposure. It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for which I am forever grateful. I’m excited for the Change Leaders who will be selected!”

Applicants will submit a short video sharing how they are making a change in their communities, and how McDonald’s support would help continue their mission. 10 applicants will be selected to receive financial support, a spot in a national advertising campaign, and be featured on McDonald’s Black & Positively Golden Instagram, @wearegolden.

“We know there’s a difference between being in a community and being a part of one,” said Veronica Thompson, Director of Cultural Engagement & Activations, McDonald’s USA in a news release. “Through the Black & Positively Golden Change Leaders program, we’re honored to celebrate individuals, including our own crew, who embrace giving back to their communities, a value espoused daily by the company and our Owner/Operators. We look forward to building on the McDonald’s Future 22 platform and shining a spotlight on a new group of incredible leaders as we continue feeding and fostering the communities we serve.”