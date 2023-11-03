A New Reality: ‘Married To Medicine’ Creator Mariah Huq Launches Production Studio And Co-Work Space In Atlanta

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 14: Mariah Huq visits Build Series to discuss the reality TV series ‘Married to Medicine’ at Build Studio on November 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/WireImage)

Mariah HuQ has officially pivoted from reality television.

The creator, executive producer and former star of hit Bravo series Married To Medicine has launched a boutique production company Sleek CoWork and Media Studio in South Atlanta.

“It’s been a journey, but seeing the vision fulfilled was definitely worth the wait. Being a small business owner and working in the media has always been my passion,” said HuQ in a news release. “I wanted to create a contemporary environment where other savvy entrepreneurs or remote workers could optimize productivity and creativity. Stay tuned for a Sleek near you!”

The studio is located in the McDonough Square area of South Atlanta and features a soundproof green screen room, private meeting room spaces, content rooms, seven luxury lounge areas, and smart conference rooms. It also includes high-speed Wi-Fi and Ethernet, shared hot desk access, and free coffee, tea, and snacks. The space is also available for booking corporate and private events, according to its website.

It offers tiered membership packages that range from $100/week – $500/monthly.

“HuQ aims to create multiple locations in small traditional towns,” the news release states. “As a state-of-the-art media hub for directors, producers, creators, and remote workers, it is the only boutique media studio in South Atlanta owned by an entertainment personality.”

According to a 2020 Forbes report, 56 black-owned co-working spaces existed in the U.S. at that time—a meager amount compared to the more than 4,000 spaces that existed. The co-working space market is reportedly worth upwards of about $26 billion global co-working market.