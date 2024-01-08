Managers Don’t Realize How Bad They Are At Their Jobs

Auto dealer meeting with couple in office. Car showroom manager explaining the contract to buyer couple sitting in office.

It may be time for some managers to self-reflect.

Per a new report from Checkr.com, their work style may not be as embraced by their team as they may think. In its findings, nearly 4 in 10 employees share their managers do a “poor to very poor” job addressing mental health. Conversely, nearly 6 in 10 managers said they think they’re doing “good to very good” job at work.

“To encourage a supportive work environment, managers can foster transparent communication channels, encourage skill-building opportunities, and prioritize the holistic well-being of their teams,” researchers shared in the report. “Conversely, employees can actively engage in continuous learning, adaptability and open communication with their managers.”

The report also found that 54% of managers said they truly care about the development of their employees, and employees are feeling even worse as just 36% of them think their managers truly care about worker development.

As ESSENCE previously reported, an earlier study from job-finding platform FlexJobs showed that out of the more than 8,400 U.S. respondents they surveyed, 87% of them have had at least one toxic manager in their career.

The reasons people said their bosses were toxic varied. Poor communication (43%), dismissiveness (41%), and micromanagement (40%) rose to the top of the list.

“Creating and maintaining a healthy and productive work environment is one of the top responsibilities of employers,” the report states. “Unfortunately, as the FlexJobs survey will show, toxic managers are not only prevalent in the workplace but are not being held accountable for their actions. This leads to huge impacts for those affected, as well as the organization as a whole.”