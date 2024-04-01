A Doula Program Dedicated To Economically Empowering Black Mothers Just Received $2M From Billionaire Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott

A pregnant African-American woman with her doula or birth support coach. The expectant mother, who had pink hair and is wearing a pink shirt, is sitting outdoors on a patio sofa smiling. The doula, a mixed race woman, is kneeling in front of her, touching her round abdomen. Both women are in their 30s.

Mega philanthropist Mackenzie Scott strikes again, and this time she’s set her sights on supporting Black mothers and children.

Scott, who has reportedly vowed to donate her entire multi-billion fortune to worthy causes, recently gave $2M to Birthing Beautiful Communities, a northeast Ohio-based, medical equity outfit that aims to address the social determinants of health that Black women battle when they become pregnant.

Scott’s Yield Giving organization announced Birthing Beautiful Communities (BBC) as one of its largest awardees.

Birthing Beautiful Communities is solely focused on bettering the health outcomes Black mothers, babies, and families. With an understanding that the crux of the maternal and infant mortality crisis in the Black is mostly economic, BBC has worked to create an infrastructure to address and improve systemic and community factos that lead to health disparities. Per a news release, BBC provides free services to over 700 new and expectant mothers and families annually, including perinatal support doula services; childbirth and parenting workshops; life goal planning; transportation and healthy eating; lactation consultation; postpartum support; and classes and support groups to address self-care and anxiety.

“We’re overjoyed and deeply grateful for this transformative gift from MacKenzie Scott’s Yield Giving Open Call. This generous support propels Birthing Beautiful Communities into an exciting new chapter, empowering us to amplify our impact and further our mission of ensuring every mother, baby, and family receives the care and support they deserve,” says Jazmin Long, President & CEO of BBC in a news release. “With this funding, we’re poised to continue transforming maternal health outcomes in Northeast Ohio and beyond, ushering in a future where every birth is a beautiful and healthy experience.”